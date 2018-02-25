News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Off Road Minivan's Spiral Gaze (Week in Review)

.
Off Road Minivan

Singled Out: Off Road Minivan's Spiral Gaze was a top story on Wednesday: Off Road Minivan just released their debut EP "Spiral Gaze" and have been turning heads with their dark Jimmy Eats World meets a heavy Snow Patrol sound. Frontman Ryan "Tuck" O'Leary tells us about the title song. Here is the story:

My friends Evan, Melvin and myself were getting together to jam and see if we could spark up a new project. Mel just rang out the first chords and we just started playing. Within that first jam session we just happened to make a skeleton for the song "Spiral Gaze".

For this project I've written most of the melodies while playing at practice. I was free styling to the song and came up with the first lines. At first it went "down a spiral case of comatose tones". As I was working on the lyrics after practice I changed it to Gaze be that the whole first verse is about looking through my friend.

The song itself is about a close friend I had. Over 10 years we had been in a band together, gotten into a lot of arguments and would always end up not being friends. Eventually after 3 or 4 times of this behavior I just chose to cut it off. It's not that I don't miss him, it's not that I didn't like being his friend, we were just toxic.

I think a lot of people will most likely relate this song to love. For me it's more about all the friends I've lost connection with. Whether it's my best friend from 8th grade or this guy, I hate letting go. These things tend to build up in my brain and just cause a firestorm of "what if's?". Especially for the people that influenced me into this lifestyle, to not be able to share it with them just kinda sucks.

This song is just essentially about me being mad at a friend I had. He was a cool dude, I miss the guy but life is just easier this way. It's weird cause he knows the song is about him. We spoke recently just to make sure there is no bad blood about the song. So yup that's it! Thanks!!!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP - right here!

Off Road Minivan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Off Road Minivan T-shirts and Posters

More Off Road Minivan News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Off Road Minivan's Spiral Gaze


More Stories for Off Road Minivan

Off Road Minivan Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.