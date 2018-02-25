|
The Melvins Stream New Song 'Stop Moving To Florida' (Week in Review)
.
The Melvins Stream New Song 'Stop Moving To Florida' was a top story on Wednesday: The Melvins have released a stream of their brand new track "Stop Moving To Florida". The song from their forthcoming album "Pinkus Abortion Technician" which is set to be released on April 20th. The new song can be streamed here and is a medley of the James Gang's "Stop" and Butthole Surfers' "Moving To Florida," Frontman Buzz Osborne explains, "I wanted to do the song 'Stop' but I didn't want to do all of it and I LOVE 'Moving to Florida' so 'Stop Moving To Florida' seemed perfect." Fans in North America can catch the band live when they hit the road for a tour this spring which is scheduled to kick off on April 26th in San Diego, CA at the Casbah. See the dates - here.
The new song can be streamed here and is a medley of the James Gang's "Stop" and Butthole Surfers' "Moving To Florida," Frontman Buzz Osborne explains, "I wanted to do the song 'Stop' but I didn't want to do all of it and I LOVE 'Moving to Florida' so 'Stop Moving To Florida' seemed perfect."
Fans in North America can catch the band live when they hit the road for a tour this spring which is scheduled to kick off on April 26th in San Diego, CA at the Casbah. See the dates - here.