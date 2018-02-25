News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Melvins Stream New Song 'Stop Moving To Florida' (Week in Review)

.
Melvins

The Melvins Stream New Song 'Stop Moving To Florida' was a top story on Wednesday: The Melvins have released a stream of their brand new track "Stop Moving To Florida". The song from their forthcoming album "Pinkus Abortion Technician" which is set to be released on April 20th.

The new song can be streamed here and is a medley of the James Gang's "Stop" and Butthole Surfers' "Moving To Florida," Frontman Buzz Osborne explains, "I wanted to do the song 'Stop' but I didn't want to do all of it and I LOVE 'Moving to Florida' so 'Stop Moving To Florida' seemed perfect."

Fans in North America can catch the band live when they hit the road for a tour this spring which is scheduled to kick off on April 26th in San Diego, CA at the Casbah. See the dates - here.

Melvins Music, DVDs, Books and more

Melvins T-shirts and Posters

More Melvins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Melvins Stream New Song 'Stop Moving To Florida'

The Melvins Announce Massive North American Tour

Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film

Melvins, At The Drive-In Offshoot Crystal Fairy Album and Live Dates

Melvins Put Their Own Spin On Classic Christmas Song

Bad Brains, Zappa, Melvins Films Lead Festival Lineup

Melvins Release 'Hideous Woman' Video

This Week's Temples Festival Canceled

Melvins To Star In Kid's Cartoon Show

The Melvins New Album All About The Bass


More Stories for Melvins

Melvins Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.