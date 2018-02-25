Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer

Underwood made the donation under her married name of Carrie Fisher to the campaign on Saturday (Feb. 17). Chief Durrett is currently in the ICU after suffering a broken neck, bruised spine and multiple gashes on his head in the Feb. 11 accident. He is also experiencing numbness from the neck down (via KOMO News).

The country star and the police chief have a longtime friendship that extends back to childhood, with the two attending the same church as kids. Read more - here.