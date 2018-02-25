|
Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain (Week in Review)
.
Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) With Tuesday (Feb. 20) marking what would have been Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain's 51st birthday, daughter Francis Bean has shared a loving tribute to her late father. Her post followed one from her mother and Cobain's widow, Courtney Love, shared earlier in the day. See Francis Bean's post - here.
