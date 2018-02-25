News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Halestorm And In This Moment Announce Spring Tour (Week in Review)

Halestorm

Halestorm And In This Moment Announce Spring Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) Here's a tour jam-packed with women who rock. Halestorm, In This Moment, Stitched Up Heart and New Years Day have announced a North American trek, set to kick off April 27 and keep them on the road through mid-May.

"We've been wanting to put together a tour like this for a long time," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale said in a statement. "We are a few of the hardest working women in rock, so the fact that we are all on the same stage every night is something not to be missed! We support and love each other, and we are representing our genre. This lineup is a beautiful display of what it means to be a strong female example for rock fans everywhere."

Maria Brink of In This Moment added, "I am very excited about being a part of such an empowering, divine, female-fronted tour. It is very rare in rock music to have a movement like this and the timing couldn't be more perfect. Lzzy and I are already discussing the possibility of more tours like this in the future. Let the Amazons rise!"

The tour also includes some stops at music festivals, including Jacksonville, Florida's Rockville 2018 (April 27); Fort Lauderdale, Florida's Fort Rock (April 28); and Charlotte, North Carolina's Carolina Rebellion (May 5). See the dates - here.

