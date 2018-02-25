News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Next to Me' Announce Tour (Week in Review)

.
Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Next to Me' Announce Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Imagine Dragons are back. Dan Reynolds and company have shared a brand new song, "Next to Me." The track is a big and powerful ballad that highlights Reynolds soaring and impassioned vocals.

"Next to Me" arrives with a slew of new U.S. tour dates that kick off June 5 in Hartford, CT. The new dates run through August 10, when the band touches down in Tampa, FL. Singer/Songwriter Grace VanderWaal will join the guys as the support act. See the full tour itinerary below.

Tickets are on sale to the general public starting Saturday, March 3 at 10am local time via Live Nation. Fans can register starting now, Wednesday, February 21 at 12pm ET through Sunday, February 25 at 3pm ET for free access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale, which will allow vetted fans to purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 27th at 10am local time through Friday, March 2nd at 10pm local time. See the dates and listen to the new song - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

