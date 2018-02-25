News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Liam Gallagher's Godlike Genius Acceptance and Performance Goes Online (Week in Review)

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher's Godlike Genius Acceptance and Performance Goes Online was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Liam Gallagher was named Godlike Genius at the 2018 NME Awards during the magazine's February 14 event at London's O2 Academy Brixton, and video of his acceptance speech and full six-song performance is streaming online.

New Musical Express Editor-In-Chief Mike Williams presented Gallagher with the special award, saying his appointment to the Godlike Genius rankings was "extra special" compared to previous winners.

"This is a man who understands exactly what it means to be a rock'n'roll star," said Williams before welcoming the rocker to the stage. "Through his history, the tunes, the swagger, and the sense of humor, Liam is one of the most iconic rock stars of all time. He's a frontman who knows the job description - look cool, belt it out, be totally Godlike. No one does it quite like LG."

"I want to dedicate this to my mam and my army of songwriters, past and present. The parka monkeys," said Gallagher as he accepted the honor.

The 2018 event recognized UK and international artists, including Kasabian ("Best Live Artist"), Shirley Manson of Garbage ("NME Icon"), and Alt-J ("Best Bitish Band"), among others. Watch the video clips from the show and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

