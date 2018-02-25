News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lil Yachty Announces New Studio Album 'Lil Boat 2' (Week in Review)

Lil Yachty Announces New Studio Album 'Lil Boat 2' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty took to social media earlier this week to reveal that his new album, to be entitled "Lil Boat 2", will be hitting stores on March 9th.

Yachty made the announcement in the caption of an Instagram post that depicts him standing in the water shirtless, which is presumably the album's cover.

Lil Boat 2, Yachty's second full-length, follows his 2017 release Teenage Emotions. Check out the full photo via the social media post - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

