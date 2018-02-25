Metallica Release Live Video From Bologna Concert

The band first recorded the tune for their 1998 compilation album, "Garage Inc.", with their studio version going on to win a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2000.

"Garage Inc." featured Metallica covers of tracks by several acts, including Black Sabbath, Bob Seger and Misfits, as well as the group's 1987 collection, "The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited", which will be reissued on its own on April 13.

Out-of-print and available for the first time in decades, the 5-track set sees the band deliver covers of some of their influences, including Budgie, Killing Joke and Diamond Head. Read more - here.