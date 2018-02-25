Migos, Arcade Fire and James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'

The party starts on March 3 with Inside the NBA star Charles Barkley serving as host, with Migos set as the musical guests (fingers crossed for a Cardi B cameo).

March 10 brings This is Us star and awards show darling Sterling K. Brown, with James Bay slated to perform as musical guest. Brown and Bay are both pretty excited about it, too, as evidenced by their tweets.

SNL alum Bill Hader returns to host the show on March 17, with Arcade Fire ready to rock Studio 8H in the musical guest slot. See the tweets - here.