My Bloody Valentine Surprise Fans With Special Release

Late last year, My Bloody Valentine bandleader Kevin Shields announced "all analogue" vinyl reissues of their two classic albums Isn't Anything (1988) and Loveless (1991). As it turns out, the band secretly included a special "alternative cut" of Isn't Anything with the initial shipments of the albums.

In a post on Twitter, the band wrote, "Just wanted to let you know that we have now run out of the free extra isn't anything alternative cut and pressing that we are giving away. Thanks to everybody who bought the initial run!"