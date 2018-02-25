Pete Townshend Expands Who Came First For Reissue

The 1972 project combined tracks from Townshend's private pressings of his tributes to his spiritual guru Meher Baba - 1970's "Happy Birthday" and 1972's "I Am" - as well as demos from the unrealized concept album "Lifehouse", part of which became The Who's classic "Who's Next" album.

The 2-CD expanded version of "Who Came First" features the original album's nine tracks plus a second disc of eight previously unreleased tracks, new edits, alternative versions and live performances.

The eight-panel tall-format digipak includes new sleeve notes written by Pete himself, plus the original poster from the 1972 release and a 24-page booklet with rare images of Townshend at Eel Pie Sound, his home studio in Twickenham and performing at Meher Baba's shrine in India.

The cover photo of Pete standing on 500 eggs was originally shot back in 1972 by Graham Hughes (who also photographed the cover of The Who's "Quadrophenia" album) and has been restored and retouched by Graham for this new limited edition. - here.