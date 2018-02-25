News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rae Sremmurd And ESPN Team For 'Sremmlife' NBA Series (Week in Review)

Rae Sremmurd

Rae Sremmurd And ESPN Team For 'Sremmlife' NBA Series was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Rae Sremmurd's next album is rumored to be an epic three-parter, but the hip-hop duo have another project in the works that involves three-pointers.

The rappers (who also enjoy sports commentary) will star in Sremmlife x ESPN, a new series that explores "NBA Life from the minds of Rae Sremmurd."

The premise is simple: brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi will record video shorts from their home in Los Angeles, documenting their thoughts on major developments in the NBA. They'll make predictions (in the trailer, Swae and Jxmmi say the Golden State Warriors will win the NBA Finals) and weigh in on other important pro basketball matters.

The trailer also features a heavy dose of Rae Sremmurd's music so the series could double as a platform to promote new material. "You've been drafted to the Sremm-B-A," Jxmmi promises in the clip.

As fans await Sremmlife 3, Sremmlife x ESPN promises even more Rae Sremmurd content for the world to enjoy. Watch the trailer - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

