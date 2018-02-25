News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Sade Set Returning With 'Flower of the Universe' For 'Wrinkle in Time' (Week in Review)

.
Sade

Sade Set Returning With 'Flower of the Universe' For 'Wrinkle in Time' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) R&B legend Sade is set to reveal her first original new music in eight years. The singer will make her return with "Flower of the Universe," a song produced specifically for the upcoming movie adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

Sade's return was revealed by the movie's director, Ava DuVernay, on Twitter. "I never thought she'd say yes, but asked anyway," DuVernay wrote about approaching Sade. "She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I'll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It's entitled 'Flower of the Universe.' And it's a dream come true."

The director has also revealed that Sia will contribute original music to the movie soundtrack. "I remember being blown away by her SPEAKING VOICE ON THE PHONE," DuVernay posted on Twitter. "So when she shared the song she wrote for Meg, I was spellbound. It's called 'Magic.' And it is. Thank you, Sia." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Sade Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sade T-shirts and Posters

More Sade News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sade Set Returning With 'Flower of the Universe' For 'Wrinkle in Time'

Drake Continues Showing His Love Of Sade With Another Tattoo

The 1975 Release Cover Of Sade's 'By Your Side'


More Stories for Sade

Sade Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.