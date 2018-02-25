News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Ethan Brosh's Tomb Of The Gods (Week in Review)

.
Ethan Brosh

Singled Out: Ethan Brosh's Tomb Of The Gods was a top story on Thursday: Acclaimed rock guitarist Ethan Brosh just released his new album "Conspiracy" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the story behind the song "Tomb Of The Gods". Here is the story:

This week I'm very happy to share a song I've been working on for a long time. This tune also now has a brand new music video that looks like it was shot on Mars. It might as well have!

It is by far the best music video I had done to date, It'll be a tough one to outdo for sure! The tune Tomb Of The Gods is a very straight forward Hard Rock Instrumental melodic tune with a middle eastern twist to it.
This tune came to me as I was teaching and explaining the Phrygian mode to a student and demonstrating it. As it turns out the Phrygian mode was considered to be a warlike mode in ancient Greek music, so I thought the name was appropriate as well.

Sometimes while explaining a concept on the guitar and demonstrating it to another human being can inspire one to write something right on the spot, that was definitely the case here. I can tell you I'm very happy I gave that one particular guitar lesson as it gave birth to a song I will be playing for the rest of my life, It gave birth to what is now my absolute best music video and it gave birth to a piece of music that did not exist before but because of that one lesson it will now see the light of day for many many years to come.

Another thing that immediately comes to mind when I think about Tomb Of The Gods is the incredible guest guitar solo by none other than Satchel of Steel Panther! This is an exclusive on the album version of this tune. The experience of collaborating with Satchel was a very exciting and pleasant experience. I am forever grateful to him for taking part in this and I am absolutely loving the result, as I'm sure anyone who will be hearing it on the album. Hearing his guitar playing in a slightly different context than Steel Panther is already real interesting in and of its own to say the least! Satchel is one of the very top guitar players we have in this day and age, His style is very melodic, tasteful, elegant and delivered with great time feel and flawless technique. I think Tomb Of The Gods already has many special things associated with it even before the record is released! I can't wait to see how the world reacts to it once it's been out there for a while!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

