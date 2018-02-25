News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Talks Reunion Tour (Week in Review)

.
Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Talks Reunion Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road for a reunion tour that launches July 12 in Glendale, Arizona and frontman Billy Corgan took to social media to take about the reunion.

"This show and staging will be unlike any we've ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we've ever played," Corgan wrote on social media. "For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang."

The band's reunion lineup features Corgan, guitarist James Iha, third guitarist Jeff Schroeder and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (all but Schroeder were in the original band, which formed in Chicago in 1988). It is still unknown who will play bass on the group's upcoming tour.

Corgan also shared a setlist from a Pumpkins concert in Chicago in 1995. In the caption, he pointed out that the band tested unreleased material on that tour.

"It's important to mention we played all these songs (the Mellon Collie ones) before they were released, which would be unthinkable today given file sharing and so on," he wrote. See both posts - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Smashing Pumpkins Music, DVDs, Books and more

Smashing Pumpkins T-shirts and Posters

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Talks Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Calls Out Billy Corgan

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts

Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy

D'arcy Wretzky Speaks Out About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Album Update


More Stories for Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.