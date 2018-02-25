News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour (Week in Review)

.
The Monkees

The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) Two surviving members of The Monkees are teaming up for a run, as Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz have announced their first-ever trek as a duo. The string of concerts, dubbed "The Monkees Present: The Mike and Micky Show," will run throughout June. Find the full list of shows below.

"I love being on stage with Micky," Nesmith said in a statement. "We've been collaborating for over 50 years, so it's hard to believe it's never been just the two of us. I'm excited to dust off some tunes that I haven't played for a long time too. These are going to be some fun shows."

"Right from the get-go, I admired Mike's songs. When we used to get together around the campfire to sing in the early days, we were always doing his songs," Dolenz added. "We always had such a great a vocal blend; he was the one who encouraged me to write songs of my own. I've always been a big fan and now we finally get to do the Mike & Micky show that we riffed on back when we were shooting The Monkees."

The band's other surviving member, Peter Tork, will not appear on this tour. According to a release, he's staying busy with work on Relax Your Mind, a new album by Tork and Shoe Suede Blues that pays tribute to the music of Lead Belly. The album is out now via CD Baby and Bandcamp. Read more including the dates - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

The Monkees Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Monkees T-shirts and Posters

More The Monkees News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Summer of Love 50th Anniversary Vinyl Reissues Coming

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Announces Autobiography and Album

Rivers Cuomo Contributes To The Monkees 50th Anniversary Album

'Fast Eddie' Hoh Dead At 71, Worked With Monkees, Donovan, More


More Stories for Monkees

Monkees Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.