'Finally' It's been 3 years since our last album and we are so ready to share new music with the world," 5SOS told fans. 'After spending the last 5 years on the road since the age of 16, it was important we took time to reflect as individuals and now we're coming back stronger and more unified than ever. These songs mean the world to us and we have held nothing back in writing and recording this album. We've been rehearsing a lot of the new songs live and can't wait to get back out on tour to connect with our incredible fans."

"Want You Back" is the opening salvo from the group's upcoming third studio album, which is finally set to see the light of day later this year.

Listen to "Want You Back" below and get a preview of what 5 Seconds of Summer have in store for 2018 and check out their North American dates - here.