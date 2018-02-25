News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alex Di Leo Releases 'Brooklyn Bridge Video (Week in Review)

.
Alex Di Leo

Alex Di Leo Releases 'Brooklyn Bridge Video was a top story on Friday: Florida Alternative Rock / Pop artist Alex Di Leo has released a music video for his single, "Brooklyn Bridge", along with an contest for one lucky fan and a guest to meet Alex for a weekend in New York, including air fare, hotel, and a $100 gift card!

Alex is also scheduled to perform at the MSD Benefit Concert for Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting victims being held this Friday 2/23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

He will also play the Music Opening Party presented by Greater Fort Lauderdale's Underground at 9:00 pm followed by the Riptide Music Festival showcase, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am at The Main I at SXSW on March 13th. Watch the video - here.

Alex Di Leo Music, DVDs, Books and more

Alex Di Leo T-shirts and Posters

More Alex Di Leo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


[an error occurred while processing this directive]

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.