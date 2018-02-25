|
Alex Di Leo Releases 'Brooklyn Bridge Video (Week in Review)
.
Alex Di Leo Releases 'Brooklyn Bridge Video was a top story on Friday: Florida Alternative Rock / Pop artist Alex Di Leo has released a music video for his single, "Brooklyn Bridge", along with an contest for one lucky fan and a guest to meet Alex for a weekend in New York, including air fare, hotel, and a $100 gift card! Alex is also scheduled to perform at the MSD Benefit Concert for Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting victims being held this Friday 2/23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He will also play the Music Opening Party presented by Greater Fort Lauderdale's Underground at 9:00 pm followed by the Riptide Music Festival showcase, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am at The Main I at SXSW on March 13th. Watch the video - here.
Alex is also scheduled to perform at the MSD Benefit Concert for Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting victims being held this Friday 2/23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
He will also play the Music Opening Party presented by Greater Fort Lauderdale's Underground at 9:00 pm followed by the Riptide Music Festival showcase, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am at The Main I at SXSW on March 13th. Watch the video - here.