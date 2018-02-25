Alex is also scheduled to perform at the MSD Benefit Concert for Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS shooting victims being held this Friday 2/23 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

He will also play the Music Opening Party presented by Greater Fort Lauderdale's Underground at 9:00 pm followed by the Riptide Music Festival showcase, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am at The Main I at SXSW on March 13th. Watch the video - here.