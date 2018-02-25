News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bon Jovi To Receive The iHeartRadio Icon Award (Week in Review)

.
Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi To Receive The iHeartRadio Icon Award was a top story on Friday: iHeartMedia has announced that Bon Jovi will perform and be honored with the first-ever iHeartRadio Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11.

It was also announced that Chance The Rapper will receive the 2018 iHeartRadio Innovator Award; and Camila Cabello will be honored with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award live from the Forum in Los Angeles.

Previously announced performers include Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast on Sunday, March 11th live on TBS, TNT and truTV At 8 pm ET/5 pm PT - here.

Bon Jovi Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bon Jovi T-shirts and Posters

More Bon Jovi News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bon Jovi To Receive The iHeartRadio Icon Award

Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates

New Bon Jovi and Moody Blues Members Included In Rock Hall

Bon Jovi Star Pens Music For Princess Dianna Musical

Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Wins Rock Hall Fan Vote For 2018 Induction

Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement

Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness

Bon Jovi Name LA Opening Act Contest Winner


More Stories for Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.