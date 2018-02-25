Concert For George Harrison Hitting Movie Theaters

The concert was held at Royal Albert Hall in London, one year to the day after Harrison passed away from cancer. This year, the concert is being made available on home video and as an added bonus, will be screened in movie theaters across North America. Footage has been remastered and optimized for the big screen.

The concert mourns Harrison's loss while celebrating his life. Clapton and McCartney collaborate on live renditions of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" and 'For You Blue," while another segment features Monty Python actors performing some of Harrison's favorite sketches. Read more - here.