Jake Owen Shares Photo Of His Daughter and Dog (Week in Review)
Jake Owen Shares Photo Of His Daughter and Dog was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) As much as country star Jake Owen loves music, family comes first. "My life isn't just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air," he wrote. "[My daughter Pearl is] my life and everything else comes second." Owen made the declaration in the caption of a Instagram pic of Pearl and their dog, Axel. "I've been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl. That's because she's what makes me proud," he wrote. "This is a platform where we can share 'content' with the world, family, friends, and yeah… my fans… That's why I'm posting this photo. And oh yeah, I love my dog too." The "Good Company" singer will be playing select shows across the United States March 1 through August 18. Check out the latest heartwarming picture of Pearl - here.
