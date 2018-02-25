News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jake Owen Shares Photo Of His Daughter and Dog (Week in Review)

.
Jake Owen

Jake Owen Shares Photo Of His Daughter and Dog was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) As much as country star Jake Owen loves music, family comes first. "My life isn't just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air," he wrote. "[My daughter Pearl is] my life and everything else comes second."

Owen made the declaration in the caption of a Instagram pic of Pearl and their dog, Axel. "I've been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl. That's because she's what makes me proud," he wrote. "This is a platform where we can share 'content' with the world, family, friends, and yeah… my fans… That's why I'm posting this photo. And oh yeah, I love my dog too."

The "Good Company" singer will be playing select shows across the United States March 1 through August 18. Check out the latest heartwarming picture of Pearl - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Jake Owen Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jake Owen T-shirts and Posters

More Jake Owen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jake Owen Shares Photo Of His Daughter and Dog

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting 2017 In Review

Jake Owen Shows Off His Rap Battle Skills

Jake Owen Preps Greatest Hits Collection

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting

Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign

Jake Owen Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry and Don Williams

Jake Owen Releases 'Good Company' Video

Jake Owen To Baseball Parks Named In His Honor

Jake Owen Announces New Single 'If He Ain't Gonna Love You'


More Stories for Jake Owen

Jake Owen Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.