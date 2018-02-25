News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Live Video From Mannheim Show (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Release Live Video From Mannheim Show was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming professional footage of a February 16 performance of their 2016 single, "Atlas, Rise!", at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany as they continue a European tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

The second single from their tenth album topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

Nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award, "Atlas, Rise!" lost out to the Foo Fighters' track "Run" in Best Rock Song category at the 60th annual event last month, while the project failed to take home the honors in the Best Rock Album field after it was presented to The War On Drugs.

The latest recognition marked Metallica's 22nd and 23rd Grammy nominations, while the band have won nine times since 1989. Following the Grammy shutout, Metallica will receive Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize during a June 14 ceremony in Stockholm. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

