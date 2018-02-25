|
Metallica Teams Up With Vans Again (Week in Review)
.
Metallica Teams Up With Vans Again was a top story on Friday: (Gibson) If you love Metallica, and we mean really love Metallica, then make note that you're now able to sport that metal pride everywhere with some new Metallica items. Following two prior collaborations, Metallica has reconnected with shoe company Vans to unleash a new collection of signature footwear. The Metallica footwear line is available in two new styles. The Sk8-Hi Reissue features "full grain leather upper and tonal deco-stitched Sidestripe with an etched Metallica logo on the sidewall with a wrapped version on the quarter panels." Meanwhile, the Classic Slip-On features "an all-over logo print across the vamp and is finished with the same engraved logo on the sidewalls." Read more - here.
