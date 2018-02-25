|
Miley Cyrus Hangs Out With Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White (Week in Review)
Miley Cyrus Hangs Out With Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White was a top story on Friday: Miley Cyrus showed off her Olympic spirit this week. The singer posted a photo of herself with Olympic gold medalist Shaun White. The pop icon called the athlete "an American legend" and said she was "so proud" of him. The pair are featured sitting on a couch with Cyrus wearing White's gold medal from his historic win in the men's halfpipe event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Also featured in the photo – one of Miley's pups and a saint candle bearing the snow boarder's face. Check out the photo and social media post - here.
