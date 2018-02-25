News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans (Week in Review)

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Miranda Lambert has gone to the dogs, and she couldn't be happier about it. The country star is making the most of a short break during her current tour and getting in some quality time with her mutts.

"Finally home after 24 days on the road," Lambert shared on Instagram with a photo of the singer having some cuddle time with her pups in a car. "The Livin' Like Hippies Tour is well underway and I'm loving it! But I'm so thankful to be home for a few days with my babies!"

Lambert's love is well documented, with the singer recently launching a dog adoption center in her hometown of Lindale, Texas. The star will have a few more days of downtown with her "babies," with the Livin' Like Hippies Tour resuming on March 1 in Knoxville, TN. See the cute photo - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

