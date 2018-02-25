|
Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans (Week in Review)
Miranda Lambert Shares What She Is Doing On Tour Break With Fans was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Miranda Lambert has gone to the dogs, and she couldn't be happier about it. The country star is making the most of a short break during her current tour and getting in some quality time with her mutts. "Finally home after 24 days on the road," Lambert shared on Instagram with a photo of the singer having some cuddle time with her pups in a car. "The Livin' Like Hippies Tour is well underway and I'm loving it! But I'm so thankful to be home for a few days with my babies!" Lambert's love is well documented, with the singer recently launching a dog adoption center in her hometown of Lindale, Texas. The star will have a few more days of downtown with her "babies," with the Livin' Like Hippies Tour resuming on March 1 in Knoxville, TN. See the cute photo - here.
