Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration

"Well, we're planning to get together and talk about it," says Plant, who is currently playing dates on a brief North American tour in support of his latest album, "Carry Fire." "Basically, it's very difficult to find stuff that still is unheard, and not only will it be 50 years, but it'll be, next year, 38 years since John [Bonham] passed away. And the great thing about Led Zeppelin was that we didn't chronicle ourselves; we just kind of went from town to town and sang songs and played guitars and stuff. And then went about our lives.

"The whole idea of chronicling the life of people in bands … In a way, I wish that we had more stuff to look at, but there will be a book of photographs and stuff. But some of it will be particularly interesting, I think. Beyond that, musically, there's bits and pieces lying around, but not an album or anything like that. But there will be a celebration, I'm sure, somewhere. A cork will pop! [makes sound effects]."

Formed in London in 1968, Led Zeppelin have sold more than 300 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1995. Read more - here.