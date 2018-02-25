News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The National's Matt Berninger Creating TV Comedy About His Life (Week in Review)

.
The National

The National's Matt Berninger Creating TV Comedy About His Life was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Matt Berninger is up to something. The lead singer of the National has revealed plans to create a new television show based on his own life experiences as a singer in a successful rock band.

Also playing a large role in the show is Berninger's brother Tom, best known for directing and starring in the 2013 National documentary, Mistaken for Strangers.

In the doc, Tom Berninger's persona is the "sort of amiable, slightly doughier version of Matt that's nine years younger and still lives at their parents' home in Cincinnati" (via Rolling Stone) has made him something of a folk hero among the band's fans.
Matt Berninger said, "We're hoping it's a comedy!" when speaking with Double J in Australia about the new show being created with Tom, writer Carin Besser (Matt Berninger's wife), and Australian filmmaker Trent O'Donnell and his wife. (via Pitchfork). Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

The National Music, DVDs, Books and more

The National T-shirts and Posters

More The National News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The National's Matt Berninger Creating TV Comedy About His Life

The National Soundtracking A New Theater Play

Pink to Perform National Anthem At The Super Bowl

The Chainsmokers Disciplined By National Guard

The National Release Abstract 'Sleep Well Beast' Video

The National's 'Day I Die' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

The National Release 'Dark Side of the Gym' Video

The National Release New Song 'Day I Die' Via Time-Lapse Video

The National Release New Track 'Carin at the Liquor Store'

The National Release 'Guilty Party' Music Video


More Stories for The National

The National Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.