News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video
07-09-2018
.
Every Hour Kills

Every Hour Kills has released a music video for their new track "Aldebaran." The song comes from their brand new EP "Fragile Machine", which was released last week.

The "Aldebaran" video was created by Blender Foundation / Netherlands Media Art Institute and the group had this to say about the theme of their new EP:

"The new EP titled 'Fragile Machine' to be released on July 6th 2018, explores the questions of what comes next in human evolution. What does it mean to be a human, if consciousness can be stored in a machine?" - Every Hour Kills here.


Related Stories


Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

More Every Hour Kills News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion- Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51- more

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion

Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Crowbar Parting Ways With Original Member After Anniversary Show

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'

Halcyon Way Stream Song From New Album

Nile Rodgers Elected Chairman Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video

Sisters Of Suffocation Ink Deal For Next Album

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Singled Out: Fitzsimon and Brogan's Big Blue World

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.