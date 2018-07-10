Joe Satriani Recruits Neal Schon, Bumblefoot and More For G4 Event

Apart from Satriani, the fifth annual event will include special guests instructors, including Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Neal Schon (Journey, Santana) and Rick Nielsen (Cheap Trick), Carlos Alomar (David Bowie), Bumblefoot (Guns N' Roses) Kiko Loreiro (Megadeth), and Lari Basilio.

Joe had this to say, "The students that have come to the first four G4 Experiences have been as unique and eclectic as you could imagine so for G4 EXPERIENCE V5.0 I've put together a team of instructors that really reflects that diverse nature,.

"The lineup this year is probably our best yet. It's so exciting, getting to be so totally immersed and getting to be so close to these great players. You never know what's going to happen and at the end of the week you'll think, I went somewhere beautiful, I had fun, I made some new friends, and I grew as a musician. And there's nothing better than that."