Public Image Ltd Announce North American 40th Anniversary Tour

The band fronted by former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon, will be hitting the road to promote their anniversary box set and accompanying film, which will receive it's North American theatrical premiere on September 14th New York City at The Metrograph.

The tour will then kick off on October 9th in New Orleans, LA at The Civic Theatre and will wrap up on November 6th in Mexico City at the MX Pepsi Centre. See the dates below:

The Public Image Is Rotten North American Tour Dates

TUE 10/9 New Orleans, LA The Civic Theatre

WED 10/10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

FRI 10/12 Washington, DC Black Cat

SAT 10/13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes

MON 10/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

TUE 10/16 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

THU 10/18 Montreal, QC Club Soda

FRI 10/19 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

SUN 10/21 Detroit, MI The Majestic

MON 10/22 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

WED 10/24 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

THU 10/25 Austin, TX The Mohawk

SUN 10/28 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

MON 10/29 Seattle, WA Showbox

WED 10/31 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

THU 11/1 San Francisco, CA The Chapel

SAT 11/3 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

TUE 11/6 Mexico City, MX Pepsi Centre