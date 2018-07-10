News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Public Image Ltd Announce North American 40th Anniversary Tour
07-10-2018
.
Public Image Ltd

Public Image Ltd (PiL) have announced The Public Image Is Rotten: North American Tour and film premiere this fall which will celebrate their 40th anniversary.

The band fronted by former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon, will be hitting the road to promote their anniversary box set and accompanying film, which will receive it's North American theatrical premiere on September 14th New York City at The Metrograph.

The tour will then kick off on October 9th in New Orleans, LA at The Civic Theatre and will wrap up on November 6th in Mexico City at the MX Pepsi Centre. See the dates below:

The Public Image Is Rotten North American Tour Dates
TUE 10/9 New Orleans, LA The Civic Theatre
WED 10/10 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
FRI 10/12 Washington, DC Black Cat
SAT 10/13 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes 
MON 10/15 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
TUE 10/16 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
THU 10/18 Montreal, QC Club Soda
FRI 10/19 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
SUN 10/21 Detroit, MI The Majestic
MON 10/22 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
WED 10/24 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
THU 10/25 Austin, TX The Mohawk
SUN 10/28 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
MON 10/29 Seattle, WA Showbox
WED 10/31 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
THU 11/1 San Francisco, CA The Chapel
SAT 11/3 Los Angeles, CA El Rey
TUE 11/6 Mexico City, MX Pepsi Centre


