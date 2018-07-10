Vicious Rumors Recruit American Idol Contestant As New Singer

The band will be hitting the road for the Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour of North America which will include 46 stops. The band hired Courtney on the recommendation of former frontman Brian Allen after he was forced to exit over "schedule and direction conflicts"

Geoff Thorpe had the following to say about the 30-year-old singer joining the group, "Nick has a real kick ass approach! We're ready to tear it up on tour with his powerful and melodic voice."

Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:

8/31: Santa Rosa, CA, University of Rock

9/1: Redding, CA, The Dip

9/2: Bend, OR, Domino Room

9/3: Spokane, WA, The Pin

9/4: Portland, OR, Dante's

9/5: Seattle, WA, Club Sir Rocks

9/6: Vancouver BC, Rickshaw Theater

9/7: Lewiston, ID, Third Wheel

9/8: Columbia Falls, MT, Silver Bullet Bar

9/9: Calgary, AB, Blind Beggars Pub

9/10: Edmonton, AN, Rendezvous Pub

9/11: Regina, SK, Cloud 9 Live

9/12: Winnipeg, MB, Park Theater

9/13: Moorhead, MN, The Garage Bar

9/14: Sioux Falls, SD, Bigs Bar

9/15: Minneapolis MN, Lee's Liquor Lounge

9/16: Madison WI, The Anexx at the Red Zone

9/18: Kansas City, MO, Riot Room

9/19: Des Moines, IA, Gas Lamp

9/20: Dubuque, IA, The Lift

9/21: Chicago IL, Reggie's

9/22: Akron, OH, Empire Concert Club

9/23: Wilmington DE, Bar XIII

9/24: Chesapeake, VA, The Riffhouse

9/25: Charlotte, NC, The Milestone

9/26: Atlanta, GA, Masquerade

9/28: Tulsa, OK, The Vanguard

9/29: Wichita, KS, The Elbow Room

9/30: Lakewood, CO, Silver Music Hall

10/1: Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall

10/2: Idaho Falls, ID, The Gem

10/3: Boise, ID, The Shredder

10/5: Sacramento, CA, Holy Diver

10/6: Ventura, CA, Frost and Fire Festival

10/7: Mesa, AZ, Red Club

10/8: Tucson, AZ, House of Bards

10/9: El Paso, TX, Rockhouse

10/10: Odessa, TX, Gabby Doo's

10/11: North Richland Hills, TX, The Hideout

10/12: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

10/13: San Antonio, TX, Bonds Rock Bar

10/14: Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live

10/16: Albuquerque, NM, Leo's Upstairs Bar

10/17: Flagstaff, AZ, The Orpheum Theatre

10/19: Los Angeles, CA, Warehouse Huntington Park

10/20: Pacifica, CA, Winters Tavern