.

Vicious Rumors Recruit American Idol Contestant As New Singer
07-10-2018
.
Vicious Rumors

Vicious Rumors have announced that they have recruited former American Idol contestant Nick Courtney to take over as lead vocalist on their upcoming tour.

The band will be hitting the road for the Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour of North America which will include 46 stops. The band hired Courtney on the recommendation of former frontman Brian Allen after he was forced to exit over "schedule and direction conflicts"

Geoff Thorpe had the following to say about the 30-year-old singer joining the group, "Nick has a real kick ass approach! We're ready to tear it up on tour with his powerful and melodic voice."

Digital Dictator 30th Anniversary Tour Dates:
8/31: Santa Rosa, CA, University of Rock
9/1: Redding, CA, The Dip
9/2: Bend, OR, Domino Room
9/3: Spokane, WA, The Pin
9/4: Portland, OR, Dante's
9/5: Seattle, WA, Club Sir Rocks
9/6: Vancouver BC, Rickshaw Theater
9/7: Lewiston, ID, Third Wheel
9/8: Columbia Falls, MT, Silver Bullet Bar
9/9: Calgary, AB, Blind Beggars Pub
9/10: Edmonton, AN, Rendezvous Pub
9/11: Regina, SK, Cloud 9 Live
9/12: Winnipeg, MB, Park Theater
9/13: Moorhead, MN, The Garage Bar
9/14: Sioux Falls, SD, Bigs Bar
9/15: Minneapolis MN, Lee's Liquor Lounge
9/16: Madison WI, The Anexx at the Red Zone
9/18: Kansas City, MO, Riot Room
9/19: Des Moines, IA, Gas Lamp
9/20: Dubuque, IA, The Lift
9/21: Chicago IL, Reggie's
9/22: Akron, OH, Empire Concert Club
9/23: Wilmington DE, Bar XIII
9/24: Chesapeake, VA, The Riffhouse
9/25: Charlotte, NC, The Milestone
9/26: Atlanta, GA, Masquerade
9/28: Tulsa, OK, The Vanguard
9/29: Wichita, KS, The Elbow Room
9/30: Lakewood, CO, Silver Music Hall
10/1: Salt Lake City, UT, Metro Music Hall
10/2: Idaho Falls, ID, The Gem
10/3: Boise, ID, The Shredder
10/5: Sacramento, CA, Holy Diver
10/6: Ventura, CA, Frost and Fire Festival
10/7: Mesa, AZ, Red Club
10/8: Tucson, AZ, House of Bards
10/9: El Paso, TX, Rockhouse
10/10: Odessa, TX, Gabby Doo's
10/11: North Richland Hills, TX, The Hideout
10/12: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
10/13: San Antonio, TX, Bonds Rock Bar
10/14: Austin, TX, Come And Take It Live
10/16: Albuquerque, NM, Leo's Upstairs Bar
10/17: Flagstaff, AZ, The Orpheum Theatre
10/19: Los Angeles, CA, Warehouse Huntington Park
10/20: Pacifica, CA, Winters Tavern


