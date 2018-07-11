|
Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour
07-11-2018
.
Dance With The Dead have announced a North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album "Loved To Death" which is set to be released on August 14th.
The tour is set to kick off on September 25th in Santa Ana, CA at the Constellation Room and will be wrapping up on November 4th in Vancouver, BC at the Biltmore Cabaret.
The Orange County, CA electronic duo star Tony and Justin had this to say about the 32-show trek, "We're super stoked for another North American tour and can't wait to hit the road and play some new music for you all!"
Dance With The Dead North American Tour Dates:
9/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
9/26 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
9/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair Park
9/29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
10/2 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN - 7thStreet Entry
10/5 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
10/6 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
10/7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/8 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
10/9 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
10/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Voltage Lounge
10/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
10/13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10/14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit
10/17 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
10/18 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
10/19 - Raleigh, NC - Imurj
10/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
10/21 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
10/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs
10/24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
10/25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
10/26 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar & Grill
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
10/30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
10/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
11/2 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
11/3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11/4 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret