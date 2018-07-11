News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour
07-11-2018
.
Dance With The Dead

Dance With The Dead have announced a North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album "Loved To Death" which is set to be released on August 14th.

The tour is set to kick off on September 25th in Santa Ana, CA at the Constellation Room and will be wrapping up on November 4th in Vancouver, BC at the Biltmore Cabaret.

The Orange County, CA electronic duo star Tony and Justin had this to say about the 32-show trek, "We're super stoked for another North American tour and can't wait to hit the road and play some new music for you all!"

Dance With The Dead North American Tour Dates:
9/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
9/26 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
9/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair Park
9/29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
10/2 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN - 7thStreet Entry
10/5 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
10/6 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
10/7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
10/8 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount
10/9 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
10/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Voltage Lounge
10/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory
10/13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
10/14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
10/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit
10/17 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
10/18 - Richmond, VA - The Camel
10/19 - Raleigh, NC - Imurj
10/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
10/21 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
10/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs
10/24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
10/25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
10/26 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar & Grill
10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
10/30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
10/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy
11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
11/2 - Portland, OR - Star Theater
11/3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11/4 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret


Related Stories


Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour

More Dance With The Dead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit- Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour- Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event- Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart- more

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again- Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- more

Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion- Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51- more

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Def Leppard Guitarist Explains Why He Left Tour

Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event

Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart Show

Eyehategod Member Leaves Group

Thrice Release New Video and Announce Album

Voivod Announce New Album 'The Wake'

The Damned Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Cast The Stone Release Jesusatan Video

Pig Destroyer Announce New Album And Release Video

The Living End Announce New Album 'Wunderbar'

Von Grey Streaming New Song 'Dawn'

Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour

Singled Out: Skinflint's Birds and Milk Bloody Milk

Guns N' Roses' Appetite A Big Hit Again

Dave Grohl Struggled For Years Being A Singer

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.