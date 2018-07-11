Dance With The Dead Announce North American Tour 07-11-2018

. Dance With The Dead have announced a North American headline tour in support of their forthcoming album "Loved To Death" which is set to be released on August 14th. The tour is set to kick off on September 25th in Santa Ana, CA at the Constellation Room and will be wrapping up on November 4th in Vancouver, BC at the Biltmore Cabaret.



The Orange County, CA electronic duo star Tony and Justin had this to say about the 32-show trek, "We're super stoked for another North American tour and can't wait to hit the road and play some new music for you all!"



Dance With The Dead North American Tour Dates:

9/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

9/26 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

9/28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair Park

9/29 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

10/2 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN - 7thStreet Entry

10/5 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

10/6 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

10/7 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

10/8 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount

10/9 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

10/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Voltage Lounge

10/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

10/13 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

10/14 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit

10/17 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

10/18 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

10/19 - Raleigh, NC - Imurj

10/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

10/21 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

10/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Upstairs

10/24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

10/25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

10/26 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar & Grill

10/28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

10/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

11/1 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

11/2 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

11/3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11/4 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret

