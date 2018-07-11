Metallica Release Video From Stuttgart Show

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 2016 track, "Halo On Fire", during the second of two concerts at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany on April 9, and the band are streaming professional footage from the event.



Part of a World Wired tour in support of their tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", the German stop was part of the group's spring 2018 European leg that wrapped up in Helsinki, Finland on May 11.



"WOW! As another amazing run of European shows comes to an end, we are a little speechless (when does that happen?) and stunned by the overwhelming response and outpouring of love you have all shown us!," posted Metallica. "After 39 shows in 29 cities in front of 650,000 of you crazy die-hard 'Tallica fans, we'll be packing up our gear and heading home for the summer.



"Along the way, you helped us break attendance records across the continent 29 times, sometimes breaking the record from show number one in a venue just two days later with the second show! It is staggering to us that all of this is still happening after 37 years as a band, and we could not be more honored."



"Lucky for us, we'll be back!!," adds the rockers. "Look for info in September about our return in May of 2019 for a run of stadiums through August. And already we cannot wait! Until then, Thank You!!"



Metallica will return to the stage for a fall North American run that begins in Madison, WI on September 2. Watch the video here.