Von Grey Streaming New Song 'Dawn' 07-11-2018

. Von Grey are streaming their brand new track "Dawn". It is the third single from their forthcoming EP, which will be entitled "In Bloom: Acoustic" and is set to hit stores on July 20th. Along with "Dawn" the self produced six song EP will also feature a new song "Unclean" and reimagined versions of "Poison in the Water," and "Closer To You." We were sent the following description of the new single: Vulnerable and compassionate, the song's lyrics reminds us to listen and comfort those often unheard and in need of care and understanding. By stating, "I want to be a soft shoulder for you to lean on," the song's singer represents a nurturing sister, sympathetically uplifting a loved one and creating unity between the two. While tenderly consoling the individual, the singer gently prompts her to remember that despite her experiences of trauma, which are so frequently silenced or distorted, she shouldn't lose hope, because "hope will be in the light corners of the dawn." Listen here.

