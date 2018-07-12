|
Fit For A King Reveal The Price Of Agony With New Video
.
Fit For A King have released a brand new music video for their track "The Price Of Agony". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Dark Skies" which will be released on September 14th. Frontman Ryan Kirby explained the message that they hope to convey with the new track, "The song is about the political divide not just in America, but around the world. "And how this divide has caused us to not just disagree with others, but to despise people with differing views, even though outside of politics, we all have more in common than we allow ourselves to believe." Watch the video here.
Frontman Ryan Kirby explained the message that they hope to convey with the new track, "The song is about the political divide not just in America, but around the world.
"And how this divide has caused us to not just disagree with others, but to despise people with differing views, even though outside of politics, we all have more in common than we allow ourselves to believe." Watch the video here.