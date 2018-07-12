Late Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker NYC Street Honor Announced

(hennemusic) Late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker will be posthumously honored this fall with a street-naming ceremony in New York City. An October 28 event in the Forest Hills section of Queens will see the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive co-named "Walter Becker Way" during a street sign unveiling for the late rocker, who passed away last fall from esophageal cancer at the age of 67.



Presented by New York's Classic Rock Q104.3, the fall event will include special guests, remembrances from Becker's friends and colleagues, as well as on-site giveaways.



"Walter's fans have decades of experience holding 'Danfests' throughout the country," says Becker's widow, Delia, "and they always find innovative and eclectic ways of celebrating. It will undoubtedly be a fun and free gathering to honor and commemorate Walter as only they can!"



The New York City Council bestows street co-naming honors on New York activists, cultural heroes, and community leaders whose contribution has a lasting impact on the city, the country, and the world.



The motion to co-name "Walter Becker Way" was put forward by New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz of the 29th District (Forest Hills) by way of a legislative bill, which was approved by a full council vote on June 28. Read more here.