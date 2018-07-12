Live Release Video For First New Song From Original Lineup In A Decade

"Directed by Clay Patrick McBride [Metallica, JAY-Z], the video intercuts intensely claustrophobic performance footage with a high stakes and high pressure poker game highlighted by a femme fatale besting any hand on the table. The viewer follows vocalist Ed Kowalczyk through the subways as the locations span everywhere from Washington Heights and Soho to various rooftops in and around NYC.

"Their shadow looms over the city powered up by thick distortion, hard-hitting guitars, and Kowalcyzk's electrifying vocals as he sings lyrics like: 'Through the smoke I see her comin' near me/Through the haze I see the hourglass/Hypnotized or mystified now I don't know.'" Watch the video here.