|
Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour
07-12-2018
.
Twenty One Pilots not only released two new songs digitally this week from their forthcoming album, the duo also revealed plans to launch a North American tour this fall.
The two new songs are called "Jumpsuit" & "Nico And The Niners" and can be streamed here. The come from their forthcoming album "Trench", which is set to be released on October 5th.
They will be launching a world tour in support of the new album. The North American leg of The Bandito Tour is scheduled to get underway on October 16th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. See the dates below:
OCTOBER
16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
17 - United Center - Chicago, IL
19 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO
20 - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center - Milwaukee, WI
21 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN
23 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH
24 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
26 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
27 - NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY
28 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
31 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
NOVEMBER
2 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA
3 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
4 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL
6 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX
7 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX
9 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ
10 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA
11 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA
13 - Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, UT
15 - Moda Center - Portland, OR
16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA
17 - Taco Bell Arena - Boise, ID
19 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO
20 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE
21 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO
DECEMBER
7 - Perth Arena - Perth, Australia
10 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia
13 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
16 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
18 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
21 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
JANUARY
30 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine
FEBRUARY
2 - VTB Arena - Moscow, Russia
4 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia
6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland
8 - Ericsson Globe Arena - Stockholm, Sweden
9 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway
11 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
12 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
15 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland
16 - The O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic
17 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria
21 - Unipol Arena - Bologna, Italy
23 - Hallenstadion Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland
24 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany
25 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany
27 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
MARCH
1 - 3Arena - Dublin, United Kingdom
2 - SSE Arena Belfast - Belfast, United Kingdom
4 - The SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, United Kingdom
5 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
7 - The SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom
11 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France
12 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
13 - Palais 12 - Brussels, Belgium
15 - Bizkaia Arena (BEC!) - Bilbao, Spain
16 - WiZink Center - Madrid, Spain
17 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal