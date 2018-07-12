Twenty One Pilots Reveal Two New Song and Announce Tour

The two new songs are called "Jumpsuit" & "Nico And The Niners" and can be streamed here. The come from their forthcoming album "Trench", which is set to be released on October 5th.

They will be launching a world tour in support of the new album. The North American leg of The Bandito Tour is scheduled to get underway on October 16th at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. See the dates below:

OCTOBER

16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

17 - United Center - Chicago, IL

19 - Enterprise Center - St Louis, MO

20 - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center - Milwaukee, WI

21 - Xcel Energy Center - St Paul, MN

23 - Quicken Loans Arena - Cleveland, OH

24 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

26 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

27 - NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Uniondale, NY

28 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

30 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

31 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC



NOVEMBER

2 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA

3 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

4 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

6 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

7 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

9 - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Phoenix, AZ

10 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA

11 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

13 - Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

15 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

16 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA

17 - Taco Bell Arena - Boise, ID

19 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

20 - Pinnacle Bank Arena ­- Lincoln, NE

21 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO



DECEMBER

7 - Perth Arena - Perth, Australia

10 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

13 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

16 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

18 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

21 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand



JANUARY

30 - Palace of Sports - Kiev, Ukraine



FEBRUARY

2 - VTB Arena - Moscow, Russia

4 - Ice Palace - St. Petersburg, Russia

6 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

8 - Ericsson Globe Arena - Stockholm, Sweden

9 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway

11 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

12 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

15 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, Poland

16 - The O2 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

17 - Wiener Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

21 - Unipol Arena - Bologna, Italy

23 - Hallenstadion Zurich - Zurich, Switzerland

24 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Lanxess Arena - Cologne, Germany

27 - Genting Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom



MARCH

1 - 3Arena - Dublin, United Kingdom

2 - SSE Arena Belfast - Belfast, United Kingdom

4 - The SSE Hydro Arena - Glasgow, United Kingdom

5 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

7 - The SSE Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom

11 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France

12 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 - Palais 12 - Brussels, Belgium

15 - Bizkaia Arena (BEC!) - Bilbao, Spain

16 - WiZink Center - Madrid, Spain

17 - Altice Arena - Lisbon, Portugal