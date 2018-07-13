Crossfaith Streaming New Song 'Catastrophe'

Frontman Kenta 'Ken' Koie had this to say about the concept. "After we released last album XENO, we were thinking about what the next theme for us is. Then we decided to put theme 'awake the individuality' because we've always trying to make new things and that's the big part of band's attitudes.

"Technology has been advancing from when I was kid, and it definitely helps the world but, at the same time, I feel like technology takes out important process to think about individuality in exchange for convenience.

"This album is a grave warning for our future. I hope you guys listen to this and think about what the meaning of this album is for you and feel how you feel through this album and start something for your future." Listen to the song here.