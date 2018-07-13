News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song
07-13-2018
Eric Church

Eric Church surprised members of his fan club the Church Choir on Thursday morning (July 12) by announcing that he will be releasing his brand new studio album "Desperate Man" on October 15th and revealed the title track as the first single

He told fans in a video message, "It's been a while; I just want to say I have missed you. I have good news…the album is done, and we are back. It's called Desperate Man and the first single is called 'Desperate Man,'
 
"Just like last time - just like Mr. Misunderstood - if you're in the Church Choir, on October 5th you're going to get the album." The title song will officially be released as a single today. Check out the song and the video message from Eric­­ here.


