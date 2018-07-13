News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner In The Studio For Double Vision 40th Anniversary
07-13-2018
.
Foreigner

The 40th anniversary of Foreigner's 7 times platinum seller sophomore album "Double Vision" in the focus of the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over these details:

After debuting with their self-titled million seller driven by the instant hit "Feels Like the First Time", music industry pundits and millions of rock music fans alike were now convinced that it certainly would not be the last time with hits "Double Vision", "Hot Blooded" and "Blue Morning, Blue Day". Foreigner rocketed up the charts at such a rate that the half-English half-American sextet soon found themselves out-selling label mates The Rolling Stones.

Foreigner founder Mick Jones discusses with In The Studio host Redbeard the magical moment of confirmation when a song leaves the artist's hands for the world to hear. "That is probably the greatest time, when you first hear it on the radio. Then you know it's out of your hands. It's on its own. You have your relationship with the song and with an album, (but) that point when you finally hear it on the radio, that's it. You can't do anything to it anymore. It's its own thing from that point on, and you almost say goodbye to that stage." Stream the episode here.


