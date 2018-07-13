News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




John Lennon Commemorative Forever Stamp Announced
07-13-2018
(hennemusic) The U.S. Postal Service is honoring John Lennon with a commemorative Forever Stamp this fall. The newest stamp in the Music Icons series features a 1974 photo of Lennon taken by noted rock music photographer Bob Gruen for Lennon's "Walls And Bridges" album.

The stamp pane resembles a vintage 45-rpm record sleeve and features Lennon at his white piano on the reverse side. The photograph, taken by Peter Fordham, was used to promote the singer's landmark 1971 solo album, "Imagine."

"Beloved around the world, Lennon was successful both as a founding member of the Beatles and as a solo artist," says the U.S. Postal Service. "Lennon's music continues to speak for truth, peace, and tolerance."

The four similar nondenominated (50¢) forever stamps will be dedicated at a September 7 event at 11 a.m. at the Namburg Bandshell in Central Park near East 72nd St. and Fifth Avenue, with Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan serving as the dedicating official for the ceremony. Read more here.

