John Mellencamp To Receive Woody Guthrie Prize
07-13-2018
.
John Mellencamp

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp has been named the 2018 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. The Indiana rocker will receive the honor during an August 30 event in Tulsa, OK, home of the Woody Guthrie Center, which is dedicated to celebrating the folk legend's life and legacy and educating a new generation about his important role in American history.

"The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to recognize John Mellencamp for his incredible achievements as he continues the work of Woody Guthrie," says Executive Director Deana McCloud. "Artists working as activists ensure that Woody's legacy is alive and well, and this award was established to not only recognize achievement, but to remind us all about the importance of taking a stand on human rights issues."

The Woody Guthrie Prize will be awarded during an intimate program at The FlyLoft in Tulsa, directly above the Woody Guthrie Center; the event will be moderated by music journalist Bill Flanagan. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


