Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

07-13-2018

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is streaming an alternate version of his video for "Low", the latest single from his forthcoming album, "Raise Vibration."

"Low" features an appearance by Michael Jackson that was recorded during sessions for the late pop icon's 2001 album, "Invincible."



Directed by Jean-Baptiste Mondino, the clip - which follows the original version used last month - features Kravitz and a female rocker singing the track while playing drums.



"When [Mondino] heard 'Low' for the first time, he focused on the beat and kept listening to it over and over," explains Kravitz. "The result was a black room, black drum set, and black clothing. It was all about the groove and the space. It turned into an interesting way to present a song, that has so much production, and portray the conversation taking place in the song." Watch the video here.