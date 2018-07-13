Paul Simon Gets Do Over With New Album 'In The Blue Light'

Simon, who co-produced the album with Roy Halee, explains the new record, "This album consists of songs that I thought were almost right, or were odd enough to be overlooked the first time around.

"Re-doing arrangements, harmonic structures, and lyrics that didn't make their meaning clear, gave me time to clarify in my own head what I wanted to say, or realize what I was thinking and make it more easily understood."

In The Blue Light Tracklist:

1. One Man's Ceiling Is Another Man's Floor

2. Love

3. Can't Run But

4. How The Heart Approaches What It Yearns

5. Pigs, Sheep and Wolves

6. René and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After The War

7. The Teacher

8. Darling Lorraine

9. Some Folks' Lives Roll Easy

10. Questions For The Angels