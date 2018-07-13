Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Bringing Up Baby'

07-13-2018

.

(hennemusic) Ray Davies is streaming audio of "Bringing Up Baby", from his newly-released album, "Our Country: Americana Act II." The project marks the companion to the singer's first original solo work in a decade, 2017's "Americana", and his 2013 memoir of the same name.



Produced by Davies, Guy Massey and John Jackson, "Our Country" was recorded at London's Konk Studios with guitarist Bill Shanley and The Jayhawks once again serving as Davies' backing band plus a group of UK musicians.



"Our Country follows my journey across America," says Davies, "through endless tours not just to reclaim the Kinks' career, but to rediscover the country that offered me my earliest inspirations." Check out the song here.