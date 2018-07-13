News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Gioeli - Castronovo's Through
07-13-2018
Gioeli Castronovo

Johnny Gioeli and Deen Castronovo released their debut album "Set The World On Fire" today and to celebrate we asked Johnny to tell us about the song "Through". Here is the story:

It's kind of interesting that I pick this song "Through". Why? Because it seems to be a progression and continuation from Hardline's Double Eclipse from 1992. It started with "Life's a bitch" on the Double Eclipse album and after 25 years "Through" is the sum of all that bitching! Hahahahaha
As musicians, we are more like painters. We see a blank canvas and paint the f***ing thing. Sometimes it's a Picasso and sometimes it looks like a second-grader made it. Haha…but it's art! So, "Through" is a song that allowed us to take a breath, reflect, and remember that we STILL EXIST. And in this world and business to "still exist" is quite a chore! "Through" is a reminder to ourselves that we made it…….through…. We made stupid mistakes in our lives, we made some bad music, bad decisions, bad this and that…..but we made it "Through". As a musician, its really important to share your life with those who listen. So, this song lets the fans into our world a little more intimately without getting naked. Haha I hope everyone enjoys my favorite song on the album THROUGH" !

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


