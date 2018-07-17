News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018
07-17-2018
(hennemusic) Classic rock acts The Rolling Stones, The Eagles and Roger Waters placed in the Top 10 of a new mid-year Worldwide Tours Report by live industry magazine Pollstar.

Tracking concert revenue from January 1 to June 30, pop star Ed Sheeran topped the list with earnings of $213.9 million over 52 shows this year, with Bruno Mars a distant second at $113.4 million.

The Rolling Stones' No Filter European tour - which marked the band's first appearances in their native land in five years - made the cut in third place with revenue of 100.3 million.

The Eagles - with new lineup additions Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - land at No. 6 on the Pollstar mid-year chart with sales $84 million; Roger Waters "Us +Them" trek came in at No. 9 with $60.7 million, and U2 rounded out the Top 10 with $59.9 million dollars.

While the Foo Fighters (No. 12 at $53.6 million), Bruce Springsteen (No. 16 with $45.8 million) and Metallica (No. 19 with $40.6 million) were among the rock acts who made the Top 20, it was Springsteen's series, "Springsteen On Broadway", that delivered the highest average ticket price on the list of $508.78 Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


