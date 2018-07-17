The Vamps Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Along with past favorites, the tour will include tracks off their new album Night & Day (Day Edition) including "Just My Type," the video, which released just last week, has already amassed over 3 million views.

The headlining tour will kick off in Seattle on September 15th and make stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and Boston before wrapping in New York City on October 4th. (Please see complete tour dates below.) All tickets for the USA tour will go on sale Friday, July 27th at 10am local time.

Tour Dates

September 15 - Seattle, Wa @ Showbox

September 16 - Portland, Or @ Wonderland Ballroom

September 18 - San Francisco, Ca @ August Hall

September 19 - Los Angeles, Ca @ Bellasco Theatre

September 25 - Dallas, Tx @ House Of Blues

September 27 - Chicago, Il @ Vic Theatre

September 30 - Silver Spring, Md @ The Fillmore

October 2 - Philadelphia, Pa @ Theatre Of The Living Arts

October 3 - Boston, Ma @ Paradise Rock Club (*W/O Hrvy)

October 4 - New York, Ny @ Playstation Theater