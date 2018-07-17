News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Vamps Announce U.S. Headline Tour
07-17-2018
.
The Vamps

(Island) The Vamps have just announced their US Headlining Tour kicking off this fall which will feature support from their very special guests HRVY and New Hope Club).

Along with past favorites, the tour will include tracks off their new album Night & Day (Day Edition) including "Just My Type," the video, which released just last week, has already amassed over 3 million views.

The headlining tour will kick off in Seattle on September 15th and make stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and Boston before wrapping in New York City on October 4th. (Please see complete tour dates below.) All tickets for the USA tour will go on sale Friday, July 27th at 10am local time.

Tour Dates
September 15 - Seattle, Wa @ Showbox
September 16 - Portland, Or @ Wonderland Ballroom
September 18 - San Francisco, Ca @ August Hall
September 19 - Los Angeles, Ca @ Bellasco Theatre
September 25 - Dallas, Tx @ House Of Blues
September 27 - Chicago, Il @ Vic Theatre
September 30 - Silver Spring, Md @ The Fillmore
October 2 - Philadelphia, Pa @ Theatre Of The Living Arts
October 3 - Boston, Ma @ Paradise Rock Club (*W/O Hrvy)
October 4 - New York, Ny @ Playstation Theater

Island submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


The Vamps Announce U.S. Headline Tour

More The Vamps News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again- Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues- Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam- Rolling Stones- more

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album- Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video- Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour- more

Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Movie Being Planned- Unreleased Tom Petty Songs Highlight New Box Set- Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online - more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Singled Out: The Guess Who's Playin On The Radio

Disturbed Pay Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Deftones Launching Their Own Music Festival- Gene Simmons Jams With Doro and more

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Heading Down Under For Special Tour

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall

Brian Setzer Announces 2018 Christmas Rocks! Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour

Kacey Musgraves Announce North American Tour

Jet's Nic Cester Streams New Solo Song

The Vamps Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.